CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG opened at $116.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $98.61 and a 12 month high of $247.84. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.81.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.11.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

