CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $25.85 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $55.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

