Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 30,849 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,849 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Leggett & Platt worth $9,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 369.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 96,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 75,988 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 711,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after acquiring an additional 318,500 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at about $913,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEG. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG opened at $38.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.76.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 24.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 56.76%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

