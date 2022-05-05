20,812 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 382.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $22,694,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.68.

Shares of CRWD opened at $200.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.55 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

