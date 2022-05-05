Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 5,522 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Casella Waste Systems worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,585,000 after purchasing an additional 79,862 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 430.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,897 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 831,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,029,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $76.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 95.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.02. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.63.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $228,112.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $907,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,647,606.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,475 shares of company stock worth $11,268,667. 6.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

