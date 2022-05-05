Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,373,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,114,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,634,000 after purchasing an additional 284,741 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 15.4% in the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.29.

NYSE:SPB opened at $84.78 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $107.22. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

