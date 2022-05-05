CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,872 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 58.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 181,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $5,383,174.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,467,578 shares in the company, valued at $132,240,308.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFRM. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Affirm from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.06.

Shares of AFRM opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average of $79.67. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

