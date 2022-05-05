CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 16,981 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,981 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $35.78 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $41.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.95.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

