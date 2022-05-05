Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $197.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.11.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $169.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.11. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

