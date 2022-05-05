Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Hanesbrands by 288.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 84,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 393.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 81,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 64,647 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $5,484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $3,208,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Hanesbrands (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.