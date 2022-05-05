Westpac Banking Corp Invests $449,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,780 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its position in Coinbase Global by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $24,254,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,958 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $130.15 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.80 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion and a PE ratio of 9.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.59.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $405.00 to $394.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.78.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

