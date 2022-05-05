1,780 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,780 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $130.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.80 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion and a PE ratio of 9.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.59.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.78.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

