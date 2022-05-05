Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,885,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,069,000 after acquiring an additional 989,291 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 502,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 237,524 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Zynga by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays downgraded Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zynga in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.64.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.60 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

