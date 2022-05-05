Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 114,602 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 650.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,602 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $8,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,339.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 81,515 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $57.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.39. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

