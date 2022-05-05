Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 98,122 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 253.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,122 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EHC opened at $68.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.04. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $88.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.64%.

EHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

