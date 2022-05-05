Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,034 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,106 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Enviva worth $9,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enviva by 3.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Enviva by 3.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Enviva by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enviva by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Enviva by 14.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enviva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enviva in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ralph Alexander bought 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVA stock opened at $87.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.53. Enviva Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

