iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,334 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.82% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,979,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,073,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,628,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,932,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,378,000.

NASDAQ IMCV opened at $68.19 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.88 and a one year high of $71.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

