Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $8.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,595,000 after acquiring an additional 26,649 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 146.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 115,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,536,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 57,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHF opened at $272.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.53. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12-month low of $249.40 and a 12-month high of $297.30.

