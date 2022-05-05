VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,924 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $54.85 on Thursday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $63.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.06.

