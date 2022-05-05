Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 26,357 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,357 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $9,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.24. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $49.61.
