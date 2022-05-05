Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 7.25% of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF worth $9,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 91.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $366,000.

Get Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

FRDM stock opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average is $33.16. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.94 and a one year high of $35.28.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.