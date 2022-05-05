Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 1,052 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $9,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HACK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 153,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.90. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

