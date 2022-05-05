AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $9,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.73.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -603.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AstraZeneca from £100 ($124.92) to £120 ($149.91) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($131.17) to £115 ($143.66) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

