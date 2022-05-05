Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $9,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CII. David J Yvars Group increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2,543.1% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 823,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 791,864 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 234,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000.

NYSE CII opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

