Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 8,637 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,637 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $9,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 85.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $43.94 on Thursday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $55.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.70.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

