Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $9.71 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $9,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PEG opened at $69.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of -53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.96 and a 12 month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.44%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at $32,011,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,496 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

