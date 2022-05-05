Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $9.25 Million Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $44.35 on Thursday. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $46.95. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.42.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). Sunoco had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 94.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

