Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,466 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $9,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.94.

NYSE DD opened at $68.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.05. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

