Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $9.79 Million Stock Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,859 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Tri-Continental worth $9,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Tri-Continental by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Tri-Continental by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 13.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 108.5% in the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 30,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Grace Lee bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $58,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tri-Continental stock opened at $30.04 on Thursday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $35.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average is $32.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

