Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $9.92 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 476.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,307 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of Cadence Bank worth $9,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Cadence Bank by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,290,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 82.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 366,767 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CADE opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average is $29.51.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

