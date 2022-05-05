United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 980 ($12.24) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.74) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of UU stock opened at GBX 1,109.50 ($13.86) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94. The company has a market capitalization of £7.57 billion and a PE ratio of 100.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,103.62. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 922 ($11.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.83).

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Liam Butterworth purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,036 ($12.94) per share, for a total transaction of £31,080 ($38,825.73). Also, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 52,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,122 ($14.02), for a total value of £586,547.94 ($732,726.97). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,144,074.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

