Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Rapid7 worth $9,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rapid7 by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 183,007 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Rapid7 by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $604,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $29,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,336.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,672 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $94.71 on Thursday. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $145.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.86 and its 200 day moving average is $110.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RPD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.56.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

