Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $9.48 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,399 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $9,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XLG stock opened at $327.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.40. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $302.57 and a twelve month high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

