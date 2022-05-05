Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 46,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $17.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

