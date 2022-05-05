iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,302 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $9,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $136,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $94.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.09. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $90.31 and a 1-year high of $107.46.

