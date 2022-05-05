Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.60% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $9,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000.

PKW opened at $88.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.80. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $83.46 and a one year high of $98.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

