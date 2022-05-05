J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $146.85, but opened at $138.84. J&J Snack Foods shares last traded at $135.61, with a volume of 41 shares traded.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.48). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.09%.

JJSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 29.4% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 126,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.56.

About J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

