Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,455 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 3.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ASML by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in ASML by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $592.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $627.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $711.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ASML Holding has a one year low of $544.00 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $242.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $3.5617 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 0.93%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($842.11) to €710.00 ($747.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.38.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

