Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40,575 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $9,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 44,957 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 372,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $20.12 on Thursday. Fidus Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.58.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 128.37% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.32%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

