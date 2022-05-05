Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,397 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after purchasing an additional 190,435 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $6,482,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA stock opened at $123.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.87 and a 200-day moving average of $130.31.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EA. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $104,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $1,301,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,015 shares of company stock worth $6,094,555 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

