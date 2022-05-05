Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,348 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $9,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,729,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 791,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after acquiring an additional 242,767 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 132.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000.

PDBC stock opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $22.73.

