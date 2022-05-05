Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 122,763 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 122,763 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of ChemoCentryx worth $9,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 57.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 288.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCXI. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Shares of CCXI opened at $16.99 on Thursday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $42.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 408.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.75%. The business had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

