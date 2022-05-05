Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 21,423 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 13.1% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K opened at $67.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.48. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.22.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $9,996,865.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,901,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,960,432,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 768,789 shares of company stock valued at $49,981,102. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.