Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,358 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $51.46 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.92.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $781,705 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.44.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

