Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,358 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,215 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after buying an additional 36,195 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Performance Food Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,693 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,759 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Performance Food Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 405,097 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $18,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $781,705 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $51.46 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

