Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Royce Value Trust worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

RVT stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

