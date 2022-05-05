Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 115 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OEF. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,859,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $195.84 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $183.77 and a 1 year high of $222.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.62 and a 200 day moving average of $207.86.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

