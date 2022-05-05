Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 333 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the third quarter valued at $2,233,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waters by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 318,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,582,000 after acquiring an additional 57,693 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.83.

Waters stock opened at $342.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $288.32 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.70. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.47. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

