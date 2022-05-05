Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 2,155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAT opened at $342.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.70. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $288.32 and a 12-month high of $428.22.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.47. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.83.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

