New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Stephens

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NYCB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NYCB stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 15.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,021,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after buying an additional 60,301 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 17.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 555,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 84,142 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 70.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 234,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 97,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 33.3% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

